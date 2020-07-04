https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/biden-trots-small-business-owner-got-27k-govt-assistance-say-trump-isnt-helping-small-business/

(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) A new campaign video from Joe Biden features a small business owner who says the Trump administration did nothing to help her during the coronavirus pandemic. Unmentioned is that she received thousands through the administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Tiffany Easley, who owns NV My Eyewear in Philadelphia, received a forgivable $27,000 loan during the first phase of the program in April, she disclosed to local news outlet BillyPenn. She disclosed the same to Biden during a June 11 roundtable he held in Philadelphia, telling him her major concern was creating safe conditions for her furloughed staff to come back into the store.

But the disclosure is missing from the video testimonial Easley provided for the Biden campaign, in which she says the administration made “everything worse.”

