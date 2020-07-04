https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/segregation-july-4-independence-day-democrat/2020/07/04/id/975704

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struck a tone critical of America on Independence Day, saying it has never lived up to the goal of “all men are created equal.”

Biden’s claim was shared via Twitter and a July 4 video:

“Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We’re all created equal. We’ve never lived up to it — but we’ve never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let’s not just celebrate those words, let’s commit to finally fulfill them. Happy #FourthOfJuly!”

The quoting of the Declaration of Independence is something Biden once infamously botched in a campaign speech, stammering and giving up to say:

“We hold these truths to be self evident, all men and women create by, go, you know, you know the thing.”

The line Biden was trying to spit out is:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Getting the quote right this time in his July 4 video, Biden proclaimed “we’ve never lived up to it.”

It strikes opposion to the pro-America message of President Donald Trump on Friday night at Mount Rushmore.

Biden rejected America’s “200 years of systemic racism.”

“American history is no fairtale,” Biden said in the video. “It’s been a constant push-and-pull between two parts of our character: the idea that all men and women, that all people are created equal and the racism that has torns us apart.”

Biden added a call to “give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed a full share of the American dream.”

“We have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country,” Biden continued and adding we “remain locked in a battle for the soul of this nation.”

“It’s a battle we can and we will win,” Biden said.

