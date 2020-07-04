https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-protesters-dance-stand-us-flag-dc-plaza-july-4th-holiday/

In case you were wondering if this is still about George Floyd.

It’s not.

Black Lives Matter activists danced and stood on the US flag in DC today on July 4th holiday.

They don’t want to fix America.

They want to destroy it.

#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Blacks Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zIwNrFSLoy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

We’ve seen this before…



Palestinians stand on the US flag in protest.

