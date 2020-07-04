https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/california-man-breaks-record-worlds-longest-hang-gliding-flight/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A California man was officially recognized as the world record holder for longest non-stop hang gliding flight by logging 222.22 miles above Owens Valley in California.

Owen Morse, who is one half of the professional juggling duo The Passing Zone alongside Jon Wee, shattered the record by flying his Wills Wing T3 hang glider over the Sierra Nevada mountains of eastern California on June 19.

‘This flight was a dream come true for me,’ Morse told Cross Country Magazine.

