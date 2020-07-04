https://www.theepochtimes.com/car-hits-protesters-who-blocked-highway-with-vehicles-in-seattle_3411996.html

A driver is in custody after hitting two female protesters after a group in Seattle blocked a highway overnight.

Video footage captured at the scene showed the driver of a white passenger car hitting the brakes as he or she tried to drive around three vehicles that protesters had angled across I-5, blocking all three lanes.

The driver swerved around the vehicles and drove onto the shoulder, slamming into two protesters as they and others scrambled to try to get out of the way.

The women were thrown into the air before hitting the ground.

Seattle Fire Department units transported two females estimated to be in their 20s to Harborview Medical Center. One was in critical condition. The other was in stable condition.

One of the women had life-threatening injuries, Washington State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said in a statement.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver is in custody.

Southbound lanes on I-5 were closed and will continue to be closed for a while, Johnson said.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at the press conference that protesters had shut down the interstate for 19 days in a row. He emphasized that the freeway is “simply not a safe place for pedestrians,” and said he hoped protesters would reconsider what he termed illegal activity “as a result of this tragedy.”

The state patrol tweeted two pictures of the driver’s car, a white Jaguar with significant damage to its bumper and windshield.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

