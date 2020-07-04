https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hot-dog-contest/2020/07/04/id/975707

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo bolstered their impressive resumes on Saturday by setting world records at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Chestnut scarfed down 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to capture the mustard yellow belt for the fifth straight occasion and 13th time in 14 years. The 36-year-old from San Jose, Calif., eclipsed his own record of 74 franks and buns, set in 2018.

Matt Stonie, who upset Chestnut in 2015, was among the contenders who couldn’t attend this year’s event because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Darron Breedon finished in second place after eating 42 hot dogs on Saturday.

Sudo, a New York native, secured her seventh straight win in the event and etched her name in the record books by consuming 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sudo’s performance bested Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas’ record of 45.

Larell Marie Mele finished in second place after consuming 16 franks and buns on Saturday.

Chestnut and Sudo each pocketed $10,000 for the victories.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held indoors as opposed to an outdoor stage at Coney Island in New York.

Travel restrictions narrowed the field of competitors this year, with only five men and five women taking part. The competitors were spaced six feet apart and separated by plexiglass dividers.

