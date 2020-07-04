https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cnn-now-mt-rushmore-obama-visit-majestic-quite-sight-mt-rushmore-trump-visit-monument-two-slave-owners/

In 2008 Barack Obama visited Mount Rushmore.

Obama joked that his ears were too big for Mount Everest.

During his trip to Mt. Rushmore CNN reported the monument was “majestic” and “quite a sight.”

But last night when Donald Trump visited the monument CNN reported it as, “A monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

Via Tim Murtaugh.

We could check the archives, but safe bet that this is the first time CNN has ever described Mount Rushmore as: “A monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” What changed, @CNN?pic.twitter.com/0ukqhyVH7B — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) July 3, 2020

