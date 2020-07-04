https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cnn-now-mt-rushmore-obama-visit-majestic-quite-sight-mt-rushmore-trump-visit-monument-two-slave-owners/

In 2008 Barack Obama visited Mount Rushmore.

Obama joked that his ears were too big for Mount Everest.

During his trip to Mt. Rushmore CNN reported the monument was “majestic” and “quite a sight.”

But last night when Donald Trump visited the monument CNN reported it as, “A monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

TRENDING: Two Women Activists Hit by Car on I-5 Outside Seattle — Suffer Serious Injuries After Hitting Windshield and Front Grill

Via Tim Murtaugh.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...