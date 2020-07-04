https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/colin-kaepernick-condemns-july-4th-celebration-white-supremacy/

(DAILY CALLER) Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick denounced the July 4th holiday as a “celebration of white supremacy” on Saturday.

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors,” Kaepernick posted on Twitter with an accompanying video.

“We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” Kaepernick added.

