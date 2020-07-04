https://www.dailywire.com/news/far-left-activists-burn-american-flag-near-white-house-america-was-never-great

Far-left activists burned an American flag near the White House on Saturday evening as the nation celebrated its 244th birthday.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas captured the anti-American display, writing on Twitter: “Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great!”

WATCH (Warning: Contains Graphic Language):

Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great! pic.twitter.com/448IPYUR0y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Other videos that were taken in the same area showed other far-left activists dancing on the American flag and saying “f*** the Fourth of July” and “f*** the American flag.”

