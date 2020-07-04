http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DQof3leRiSA/

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” Orange County, FL Mayor Jerry Demings (D) stated that the demonstrations over the past month are partially to blame for the recent increases in coronavirus cases that the area has seen. Demings also said that the spike in cases can be traced back to Memorial Day weekend, when businesses reopened for the first time, and people going to bars in the area was also a factor in the increase in cases.

Demings said, “Here within our locality, we track it back to Memorial Day weekend. We had a number of businesses that — that was the first weekend that we opened after the shelter in place orders went into effect. Many of the people that attended some of the outdoor events, they did not mask up. We had a number of demonstrations that continued, really, for the last month, almost daily, of large gatherings, and the young adults who were attending those events, they were not wearing masks. Many of them went to our local bars and they — we know now from the contact tracing that was done, that many of them were not masked up during that period of time.”

