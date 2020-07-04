https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/garbage-men-break-tears-residents-surprise-thank-party-attended-mayor/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) Saul and Keon have never missed a day of work picking up trash in Miami Beach—and they’re especially glad they were covering their route this week as a beautiful surprise awaited them.

When their huge truck rolled down the street into the North Bay Road community they found scores of residents who’d gotten up early to line the street with signs and balloons, all to simply say ‘we love you’.

Jennifer Elegant wanted to show her family’s appreciation so she organized the socially-distancing surprise ‘thank you’ celebration to honor the essential workers whom she called “extraordinary”.

