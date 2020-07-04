https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/silent-majority-socialism-general/2020/07/04/id/975693

Gen. Michael Flynn issued a dire warning a “small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life” in an op-ed for The Western Journal this week.

“I was once told if we’re not careful, 2% of the passionate will control 98% of the indifferent 100% of the time,” Flynn began. “The more I’ve thought about this phrase, the more I believe it. There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life.

“Treason and treachery are rampant and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals who uphold our laws are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history. These passionate 2% appear to be winning.”

Flynn, who has been embroiled in a fight between Obama-era officials and the Justice Department calling for the dropping of his case of lying to federal investigators because of an entrapment scheme, rebuked the “children of darkness” and urged the silent majority to start to speak out against tyranny and oppression of the violent uprising against American history and ideals.

“Despite there being countless good people trying to come to grips with everything else on their plates, our silent majority (the indifferent) can no longer be silent,” Flynn wrote.

“If the United States wants to survive the onslaught of socialism, if we are to continue to enjoy self-government and the liberty of our hard-fought freedoms, we have to understand there are two opposing forces: One is the ‘children of light’ and the other is the ‘children of darkness.’

“Time and again, the silent majority have been overwhelmed by the ‘audacity and resolve’ of small, well-organized, passionate groups,” Flynn added. “It’s now time for us, the silent majority (the indifferent), to demonstrate both.”

Flynn also echoed President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech it is “now time” for the silent to rise and defend American history and ideals.

“To the silent and currently indifferent majority: Wake up,” Flynn concluded in his op-ed. “America is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of America is at stake.

“In war, as in life, most failure comes from inaction. We face a pivotal moment that can change the course of history of our nation.

“We the people must challenge every politician at every level.

“We also must stand and support our law enforcement professionals: They are the pointy end of the spear defending us against anarchy.

“Now is the time to act.”

