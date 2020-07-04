https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happy-4th-july-2020-thank-god-usa/
Last night President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore.
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2020!
Thank God for America.
Hope you have a safe and joyous holiday!
Today we are fortunate that America has a leader who loves this country and her citizens.
We are truly blessed.
Don’t forget to display your American flags today…
Celebrate with the American flag – Bring the kids to a parade and go see fireworks!
It will help them become patriotic.
Exposure to Independence Day parades makes children more patriotic.
It’s not just parades that make kids pro-American…
Exposure to the American flag only boosts Republicans (not Democrats).
A 2011 study found that even a brief exposure to an American flag shifts voters to Republican beliefs, attitudes and voting behavior.
Have a wonderful Independence Day.