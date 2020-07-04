https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happy-4th-july-2020-thank-god-usa/

Last night President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2020!

Thank God for America.

Hope you have a safe and joyous holiday!

Today we are fortunate that America has a leader who loves this country and her citizens.

We are truly blessed.

Don’t forget to display your American flags today…

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Via RSBN– President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Speaks at Mount Rushmore on July 4th Weekend 10:10 PM ET



Happy Independence Day 2020!

Celebrate with the American flag – Bring the kids to a parade and go see fireworks!

It will help them become patriotic.

Exposure to Independence Day parades makes children more patriotic.

It’s not just parades that make kids pro-American…

Exposure to the American flag only boosts Republicans (not Democrats).



A 2011 study found that even a brief exposure to an American flag shifts voters to Republican beliefs, attitudes and voting behavior.

Have a wonderful Independence Day.



