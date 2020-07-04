https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/historian-doug-wead-no-end-historical-purification-focus-changing-hearts-not-changing-stone-video/

Presidential historian Doug Wead is ALWAYS interesting.

And pro-Trump pundit Doug Wead is usually spot on in his assessment of current issues.

On Independence Day Doug Wead made an appearance on FOX News.

During the segment Wead weighed in on the current political crisis in America launched by the left to erase American history and patriotism.

Historian Doug Wead had this to say.

Doug Wead: “I think all of this statue and the mobs in the street, his going to Mount Rushmore was an important statement. I mean let’s change hearts not stone. You see the mob now turning to culture. Marx said talk politics but change the culture… Jefferson’s the founder of the Democratic Party. Until last year Democrats held Jefferson-Jackson Day fundraisers. It’s odd. St. Louis statues attacked in St. Louis… We should focus on changing hearts and not changing stone because there’s no end to it. It’s like the Taliban blowing up the statues… ”

