https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/07/04/independence-day-without-fear-or-apology-n604053

As Ilhan Omar might say, “Not today, Satan.” As President Trump said in his historic Mount Rushmore speech last night, “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.” That’s why it is all the more important today, the 244th anniversary of the United States’ declaration of its independence, to recall, revere, and defend what Trump called “the civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.”

Every year for over five years now, I have been posting at Jihad Watch on July 4 a small compendium of the differences between the American vision of society and the society that results from the imposition of Islamic law (Sharia). The elements of the American way of life that Sharia states deny to their people include the idea that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed; the equality of rights of all people before the law; the freedom of speech; the freedom of religion; and the non-establishment of a national religion.

All that remains true, but America today faces a much more immediately urgent threat from the left, which is working energetically and increasingly openly today to deny us all those freedoms and others as well.

It’s a suicidal impulse, driven on the streets of our cities by privileged American children who, because they are as ignorant of history and its lessons as they are of basic human decency, have no idea how they and those whom they love would suffer under the kind of regime they are trying to impose upon us. The young people who drove vans across the road to Mount Rushmore and slashed their tires so that people could not attend President Trump’s speech last night — and who are destroying statues and denouncing the land of their birth and of their families — are thoroughly indoctrinated drones who are seeking slavery for themselves and for the rest of us.

The drones tell us they’re angry about slavery. It’s because of slavery, ended in the United States over 150 years ago even as it continues in other parts of the world, that they’re pulling down monuments not just of slave-owners, but of those who fought and died to end the evil institution. Yet all over the country, they are working to impose slavery upon us – not the race-based slavery of early America, but the tyranny of a Marxist government that enslaves its own people more ruthlessly than anything that ever happened in America.

Heedless of that, however, these drones press on toward their goal, while those who are standing against tyranny continue to be excoriated as enemies of the people, demonized, and marginalized. Avoiding slavery will be harder than ever. People everywhere defend oppressors and carry water for bullies and tyrants, and think all the while that they’re serving the cause of freedom. Much of the populace is so thoroughly intimidated by these thugs that people are displaying their slogans and cant not out of conviction, but out of fear of being targeted.

Bowing to intimidation is the antithesis of the spirit upon which America was founded.

And so on this Independence Day, our task is clear. We have to recover a deep knowledge of and pride in our own history, so that we can defend it against the Big Lies that have made millions of young Americans ashamed of being American. The endeavor to do that has been remarkably successful and has been ignored by patriots for too long; it has even become taken for granted that our young people will go off to our colleges and universities and come out radical haters of their own nation, culture, and heritage. The sinister intent of this enterprise is clear: those who hate their own country will not lift a finger to defend it.

As anti-American forces inside and outside the country continue to mobilize, free people have to stand in the breach, refuse to be intimidated or silenced, refuse to accept the idea that this is anything but the greatest, freest country the earth has ever known, and fight no matter what the cost to defend our freedoms and pass them on to our children and children’s children.

Independence Day today must be more than just a celebration. It is a call to action. If it is not taken as such, it could be the last one.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

