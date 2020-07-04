https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-zogby-pollster-presidential-campaign/2020/07/04/id/975696

The poll numbers right now are suggesting the presidential race is a “blowout today” for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but there is historical precedent for President Donald Trump to turn it around still, according to pollster John Zogby on Newsmax TV.

“Today, yeah, it’s a blowout today,” Zogby told “Saturday Report.”

But, “we have a whole campaign to go here,” he noted.

“After the Democratic National Convention in 1998, Michael Dukakis was triumphantly leading then-Vice President George H.W. Bush by 17 percentage points and went on to lose by 8 percentage points,” Zogby added to host Grant Stinchfield. “That’s a 25 percentage point span.”

For presidential campaign turnarounds in a few short months, “that’s the biggest that I’ve seen,” Zogby said.

He added there are turnarounds in recent history, too, as late as this spring.

“Remember Joe Biden was given up for dead in the primaries, and he bounced back,” Zogby said. “Any number of things can happen to change the equation.”

Zogby made the analogy of a presidential campaign rebound to someone setting goals in losing weight. It is a marathon, not a sprint, but either way there is running and mile markers involved.

“Our polling, as of 10 days ago, has the president down by 13 [percentage points], actually; that’s a measurement in time,” Zogby noted. “If I need to lose 20 pounds by Nov. 3, I’m not going to wait until Nov. 3, I am going to get on a scale every once in awhile and test my progress.

“If I were President Trump at this point in time, I would say it’s going to be a challenge to lose all that weight. But it doesn’t mean that I can’t; it doesn’t mean that I won’t.”

