The possibility of a future with President Kanye West and first lady Kim Kardashian inched closer to reality on Saturday as the rapper tweeted he is running for president, apparently this year.

In an Independence Day tweet, the 43-year-old musician and fashion designer said he is running for president and used the hashtag “2020 vision,” appearing to indicate he plans to toss his hat in the ring for this fall’s election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” West wrote.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskHow competition will make the new space race flourish What James Van Allen got wrong about NASA’s International Space Station Trump drags mild-mannered regulator into political firefight MORE quickly replied: “You have my full support!”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West, who has repeatedly floated running for president in the past, had recently posted a photo of himself with Musk with the caption: “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange.”

West has frequently supported President Trump Donald John Trump Trump responds to calls to tear down monuments with creation of ‘National Garden’ of statues Trump: Children are taught in school to ‘hate their own country’ Trump accuses those tearing down statues of wanting to ‘overthrow the American Revolution’ MORE and suggested in April that he was going to vote for him this fall.

“And we know who I’m voting on,” West said. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”

West famously visited the Oval Office in October of 2018, sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat and saying “I love this guy right here,” while posing with Trump.

His wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has also visited the White House as an activist pushing for criminal justice reform.

If West were to launch a bid, it would come late in the game, as the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, where each party will formally announce its respective candidates, are set for next month.

It’s unclear if West seriously plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork for an election bid has been filed.

