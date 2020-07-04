https://www.theepochtimes.com/kanye-west-says-hes-running-for-president-of-the-united-states-has-2020-vision_3412389.html

Rapper Kanye West said that he is running for president of the United States.

West, 43, used the hashtag #2020VISION, suggesting that he intends to run this year.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote on Twitter on the Fourth of July.

After posting the tweet, West gained the support of Telsa CEO Elon Musk, who responded: “You have my full support.”

However, it’s not clear if West has filed the paperwork to formally join the race between President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. West previously expressed his support for Trump and also has been spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

It’s also not clear if West, who is the husband of Kim Kardashian West, has a campaign staff or manager.

After an hour, West’s post was retweeted more than 400,000 times, which included speculation that West might draw black voters away from Biden and help Trump.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West previously said he would run for president in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely … yo, whatchu [sic] all laughing at?” he said in an interview in 2019. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”

West added: “What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African-Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing [sic]! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”

On July 3, Musk, meanwhile, denied that he knew former Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell after a photo showed him with her at a 2014 party surfaced online. He wrote: “Don’t know Ghislaine at all.”

“She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place,” he said.

Maxwell was arrested last week and was accused of groomed underage women with Epstein. She is currently being held in a jail in New Hampshire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

