Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, fought with her mother over the teen’s phone. The incident occurred on the evening of July 3.

The fight appears to be good-natured. Claudia Conway, 15, was on TikTok Live when her mother enters the frame. It was played in two incidents. One struggle saw the screen buffer as the pair both tried to get control of the phone. The second video sees Kellyanne Conway in the video waving at her daughter’s followers saying, “Hi there. This many people have nothing to do? That is amazing. It’s so nice out.” This leaves Claudia Conway with her mouth literally open. During the struggle for the phone, Kellyanne Conway can be heard saying, “Mine!”

George Conway III Has Asked Members of the Media to Stop Trying to Contact His Teenage Daughter

A few hours before the videos hit the airwaves, Claudia Conway’s father, George Conway III, tweeted, “To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you.” In the days leading up to the scuffle with her mother, Claudia Conway became a star in her own right. The teen often posts about causes such as Black Lives Matter. On her TikTok bio, Claudia Conway writes, “ARREST BREONNA’S MURDERERS.” Previously, her bio page read, “It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankinson, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove,” a reference to the officers who have been implicated in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Claudia Conway has 1.2 million followers on the platform.

Claudia Conway’s father is well known as one of President Donald Trump’s biggest critics. Previously, Trump has called George Conway “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” The New York Times reported in February 2020 that the couple was unhappy over George Conway’s constant barbs toward the president.

At the Time the Video Went Live, Kellyanne Conway’s Boss Was En Route to Mount Rushmore

At the time of the scuffle video, Claudia Conway’s mother’s boss, President Donald Trump, was en route to Mount Rushmore for a rally. According to Fox News, Trump’s speech at the monument, which will include a fireworks display, will see him accuse a “left-wing mob” of “totalitarian behavior.” The president will also refer to the United States as a “great and virtuous country.” Trump will also say, “If we tear down our history, we will not be able to understand ourselves or America’s destiny,” the person described another central theme.”

Kellyanne Conway told TIME in September 2017 that she told her daughters that it was okay to support Hillary Clinton. Kellyanne Conway said:

In explaining how I feel about one thing that Donald Trump said or did to my daughters, I would be remiss in not revealing the full conversation, which is also why Mommy, who’s a woman, did not support the first female presidential candidate for a major party.

The president’s counselor added that she told her daughters she “very much” respected the fact the Hillary Clinton was running for president. Kellyanne Conway also said that it showed her children “that in this country, anybody can do anything if they set their mind to it.”

