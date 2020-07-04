http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/90-bn_Xkrms/

Ed Davey, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, reported Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to Kent Police for having a pint in a pub on Saturday.

Nigel Farage celebrated the reopening of the pubs in Britain with a pint of beer, saying that he was the “first customer in” at 12 o’clock and posting a picture on social media.

The post sparked a furious backlash from the left-wing Twitterati, as the Brexiteer had recently travelled to America to join President Donald Trump’s first political rally since the start of the Chinese coronavirus lockdown.

Ed Davey, the MP for Kingston and Surbiton and acting co-leader of the Liberal Democrats, went so far as to report him to the police for supposedly breaking the lockdown regulations, saying: “I’ve written to Kent Police asking them to investigate whether Nigel Farage has broken quarantine rules. He was in the USA on the evening of June 20th but was out and about earlier today.”

“Millions of people have had to abide by the rules, and he should as well,” Davey added.

Mr Davey went on to say in a statement: “There are clearly serious questions to answer for Nigel Farage. It is clear from his social media posts that he was in America on 20 June, and he was pictured at a Trump rally that evening.”

“Given the current requirements for visitors returning to the UK to isolate for 14 full days on their return, Nigel Farage appears to be in violation of the quarantine,” he went on.

“By choosing to go to the pub when it appears he should have been staying at home, Mr Farage is showing a flagrant disregard for the safety of people in his community,” Davey alleged.

Mr Farage denied the allegations, however: “To all those screaming and shouting about me going to the pub… I have been back from the USA for 2 weeks and I have been tested — the result was negative,” he said.

“Sorry to disappoint you. Cheers!” Farage trolled.

