Black Lives Matter held a protest in Nashville on Fourth of July this afternoon.

Thousands of people turned out.

Several thousand people gather at Bicentennial Park to rally for equality and freedom on the 4th of July @WKRN #wkrn pic.twitter.com/I4qfcXS8B4 — ValenciaNews2 (@ValenciaWicker) July 4, 2020

The BLM protesters did not burn down the historic courthouse this time.

They already did that in June.

The Mayor of Nashville canceled the 4th of July fireworks and festivities and re-closed the restaurants and bars due to increased Coronavirus cases.

But the Black Lives Matters was allowed to protest.

So it’s OK to protest America but not to celebrate America in Nashville.

Got it?

This is the modern day left — raw hatred for their country.

