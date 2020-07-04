http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kwiKl5-Cp4k/

The Grammy-winning, multi-millionaire rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is showing his support for the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan by promoting the Nation of Islam leader’s July 4th message, which aired Saturday on Revolt TV, the cable channel founded by Combs.

Farrakhan delivered a more than two-hour Independence Day speech in which he called the head of the Anti-Defamation League “satan” and urged people in Africa not to take medication for COVID-19, singling out Bill and Melinda Gates. He also assailed President Donald Trump and addressed the killing of George Floyd.

“We can’t trust you no more, white folks. Not with our lives,” Farrakhan said.

Farrakhan, 87, appeared frail and unsteady as he gave his speech, titled “The Criterion.” His meandering, semi-coherent discourse singled out several perennial targets, including Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the ADL.

“Mr. Greenblatt, you are Satan. Those of you that say that you’re Jews, I will not even give you the honor of calling you a Jew. You’re not a Jew… you’re Satan and it’s my job now to pull the cover off of Satan,” Farrakhan said.

The Nation of Islam leader also spoke about the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, urging people in Africa not to take a vaccine against the virus.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Don’t let them vaccinate you with their

history of treachery through vaccines, through medication. Are you listening? I say to the African presidents, do not

take their medications,” Farrakhan said.

He then directed his ire at Bill and Melinda Gates, who have pledged $125 million toward global efforts to fighting the coronavirus and developing a vaccine.

“What the hell gives you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billions and talk about who can live and who should die?”

Farrakhan also addressed the death of George Floyd, launching into a bizarre conspiracy theory involving Israel.

“That’s why you gotta come at us like a coward,” he said. “Like snakes trying to wrap yourself around us so you could give us the treatment that you were taught in Israel. You may, as you gonna stop your police from going to Israel to learn how to kill better.”

He added: “Your days of killing us without consequence are over.”

The Fox Soul television network canceled plans to air Farrakhan’s message, after a Breitbart News report.

