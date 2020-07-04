https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trumps-executive-order-building-monuments-american-heroes-list-names-daniel-boone-jackie-robinson-gen-macarthur-ronald-reagan/

Jackie Robinson and Daniel Boone

President Donald. J. Trump’s Executive Order on the building of a garden park with statutes of American heroes.

Last night on July 3rd, 2020, President Trump delivered an unforgettable speech on a Friday night at Mount Rushmore National Park in South Dakota.

The president defined the current battle between good and evil in America today. President Trump vowed to defend America, its heroes and its history.

This is while Democrats vow to tear down statues, rewrite history and defund police.

President Trump unloaded on the violent far left movement that is wreaking havoc in America today from coast to coast.

In concluding his speech President Trump announced an executive order for a Statue Garden!

President Trump: “I am signing an executive order to establish The National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdooor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.

The White House.gov has a copy of the Executive Order saved on its site this morning. The order was signed yesterday, July 3rd, 2020:

The order creates a task force to create the garden of statues and lists names of those who should be in the park:

(i) The National Garden should be composed of statues, including statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.

What a great idea and action at such a pinnacle time in history – congratulations President Trump and America.

