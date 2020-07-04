http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u6wvNkxdClk/why-not-kanye-west-says-on-twitter-and-instagram-hes-running-for-president-this-year-2020

Because things can’t get much weirder, Kanye West says he’s running for president NOW in 2020.

He writes: We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

An avowed Trump supporter, Kanye could be having a manic depressive episode. Or really mean it, this weekend. Who knows? We’ve learned not to take anything he says too seriously. He does have a new Christian album coming out soon, and a new single on the charts, so maybe it has something to do with that. I guess we’ll see.

BTW “Wash Us in the Blood,” Kanye’s new single, has so far sold only 4,700 copies. Streaming numbers bring it up to 30,000.

View this post on Instagram #2020VISION A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

