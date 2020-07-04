http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u6wvNkxdClk/why-not-kanye-west-says-on-twitter-and-instagram-hes-running-for-president-this-year-2020
Because things can’t get much weirder, Kanye West says he’s running for president NOW in 2020.
He writes: We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
An avowed Trump supporter, Kanye could be having a manic depressive episode. Or really mean it, this weekend. Who knows? We’ve learned not to take anything he says too seriously. He does have a new Christian album coming out soon, and a new single on the charts, so maybe it has something to do with that. I guess we’ll see.
BTW “Wash Us in the Blood,” Kanye’s new single, has so far sold only 4,700 copies. Streaming numbers bring it up to 30,000.
