https://www.westernjournal.com/sanger-sought-elimination-unfit-dems-ignoring-bust/

As part of recent efforts to erase our nation’s supposedly “racist” history, far-left rioters have been tearing down various monuments and statues across the county.

From generals who fought for the Confederacy to Founding Fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, it seems that no historical figure is safe from the moral judgement of the Black Lives Matter crowd.

Interestingly, one blatantly racist figure from history has been completely ignored by the left.

Her name is Margaret Sanger, and she was the founder of Planned Parenthood.

While many statues and other historical monuments have been destroyed in the weeks following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose neck was knelt on for nearly nine minutes during a May 25 arrest, Margaret Sanger’s bust at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., remains in pristine condition.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Outside of a Republican member of Congress and a pro-life advocacy group, very few public figures — and virtually none on the left — have called for it to be destroyed or removed amid the current civil unrest.

Many leftists may, in fact, be shocked to learn that the vehemently pro-abortion Sanger was an outspoken supporter of eugenics, and a racist one at that.

“Before eugenists and others who are laboring for racial betterment can succeed, they must first clear the way for Birth Control,” Sanger wrote for the February 1919 edition of Birth Control Review in an article titled, “Birth Control and Racial Betterment.”

“Like the advocates of Birth Control, the eugenists, for instance, are seeking to assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit. Both are seeking a single end but they lay emphasis upon different methods.”

In case it wasn’t clear what Sanger meant when she talked about “racial betterment,” she would go on to launch the “Negro Project” in 1939, a pro-birth control campaign specifically targeted toward African-Americans.

Margaret Sanger promoted forcible sterilization of “undesirables,” which disproportionately harmed minorities (e.g. Black women made up 65% of forced sterilizations in North Carolina between 1929-1976). And yet, the mobs aren’t trying to tear down her bust in the Smithsonian 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PvYuHmqV8B — Trent Horn (@Trent_Horn) June 23, 2020

The “Negro Project” was an initiative of Sanger’s group, the Birth Control Federation of America, which would later become the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

In the years since, Planned Parenthood has continued pursuing its goal of population control in the black community.

Tragically, they’ve been highly successful.

RELATED: Planned Parenthood ‘Outraged by Violence Against Black Lives’ but Kills Thousands of Black Babies Every Year

According to a 2016 “Abortion Surveillance” report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “non-Hispanic black women had the highest abortion rate (25.1 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratio (401 abortions per 1,000 live births).”

Yet the left cheers on abortion, just as they cheer on their feminist “hero,” Margaret Sanger.

Whereas the left clearly denounces the supposedly racist founders of our country, they want us to took at the white supremacist, eugenicist views of Sanger in a much more nuanced manner.

Planned Parenthood, for instance, describes Sanger as “a woman of heroic accomplishments, and like all heroes, she was also complex and imperfect.”

Should Margaret Sanger be considered a “woman of heroic accomplishments”? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The organization also handed out the coveted “Margaret Sanger Award” as recently as 2015. Past recipients include former President Lyndon B. Johnson, CNN founder Ted Turner and even Nancy Pelosi.

Hillary Clinton was given the Margaret Sanger award in 2009 and, according to the Carroll County Times, expressed great praise to her deeply racist hero.

“It was a great privilege when I was told that I would receive this award. I admire Margaret Sanger enormously,” Clinton said at the time. “I’m really in awe of her.”

“There are a lot of lessons we can learn from her life, from the causes she launched and fought for and scarified for so greatly.”

Of course, Clinton will not be canceled for praising a deeply immoral woman who hoped to implement population control over the black community.

And Sanger’s bust in the Smithsonian will no doubt remain intact.

As has always been the case, the left has rules for thee but not for me.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

