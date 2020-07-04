https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/son-hezbollah-official-films-rape-torture-syrian-boy-13/

(JERUSALEM POST) Three Lebanese youths, including a son of a senior Hezbollah official, filmed themselves beating and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Syrian refugee in east Lebanon, multiple Arab media sources reported this week.

According to reports, the names of the perpetrators are Hadi Qamar, Mustafa Sha’shoua and Hassan Sha’shoua.

The video, showing the three man verbally and physically abusing the boy, went viral on social media, with Syrian and Lebanese users calling for the perpetrators’ arrest and prosecution.

