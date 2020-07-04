https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/st-louis-couple-armed-security-team-balcony-blm-antifa-threaten-home-friday-night/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Last weekend hundreds of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters broke through the gate on Portland Place, a private street in St. Louis.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were eating dinner when the criminal mob marched down their street, painted the street and protested in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskeys, in fear for their lives and property, armed themselves and told the protesters to get off their property.

