A LAWYER for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein believes Ghislaine Maxwell will also die in prison because she “knows too much.”

Epstein’s alleged pimp was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on six charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured with ex-boyfriend Epstein, will die in prison, says a lawyer for the victims of the financier

Jeffrey Epstein’s cell where he died in August last year

Following her arrest, Spencer Kuvin – who represents several of the late-paedo’s victims in Florida – said the Brit, 58, may take her own life behind bars but also added that powerful people may try and silence her.

He told the Daily Mail: “It may be that she can’t handle the fear of what’s going to happen to her and takes matters into her own hands or there will be people who are very afraid of what she has to say.”

The socialite, who is the daughter of disgraced media mogul Robert Maxwell, faces up to 35 years in prison if she is found guilty of the charges, it has been reported.

And Kuvin believes if she is jailed, Ghislaine will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

He said: “I don’t think she is going to get out of jail alive. I said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein and people laughed at me.

“I think she knows way too much information – I just have this gut feeling.”

It took the FBI around 11 months, following Epstein’s arrest at the end of July last year, to finally apprehend Maxwell.

And it’s believed Ghislaine’s vast network of well-connected friends could have helped her hide and enabled her to buy a mansion in New Hampshire using $1m cash.

She is currently detained in Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, New Hampshire, but will soon to be transferred to a tough New York prison.

The infamous Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York where Epstein died

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday by FBI agents on charges that she helped find girls for Epstein

Epstein was being held on charges of sex trafficking minors when he died last year

Maxwell has not entered a plea but strongly denies any allegations of sexual misconduct made against her.

This comes after it emerged last night that Ghislaine is on suicide watch — after swapping her extraordinary life of luxury for a cramped jail cell.

The socialite’s every move was being monitored at Merrimack County Jail, sources have told The Sun.

A prison source said: “Given the death of Jeffrey Epstein in jail, everybody is obviously concerned about making sure nothing happens to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Her security is a top priority. The case is being handled extremely sensitively.”

MAXWELL ON SUICIDE WATCH

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested last July but died in prison less than a month later while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Following his death, United States Attorney General William Barr promised to go after the paedo’s accomplices.

British socialite Maxwell was arrested at a sprawling estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, yesterday over allegations she helped her former boyfriend “identify, befriend and groom” girls including one as young as 14.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Maxwell and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey were given a guided tour of Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew.

A resurfaced photograph shows the pair sitting on the Queen’s throne while laughing during the visit in 2002.

There is nothing to suggest that Kevin Spacey or Prince Andrew were aware of the alleged crimes of Maxwell and Epstein.

According to reports, Prince Andrew, 60, arranged the tour of Buckingham Palace for the Hollywood star, shamed British socialite Maxwell and former US president Bill Clinton.

Epstein is not believed to have attended the trip although he did previously stay at both Sandringham and Windsor Castle as a guest of the Andrew.

The home Ghislaine Maxwell bought for cash to evade capture

