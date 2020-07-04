https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505889-texas-hits-new-record-of-coronavirus-cases

Texas reported 8,258 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, setting a record for the second time this week and bringing its total number of cases to 191,790.

The state also reported 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing its death toll to 2,608.

Texas has also reported a rise in hospitalizations, with 7,890 people in hospitals for COVID-19-related ailments, an increase of 238 from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals in at least two Texas counties said they are at full capacity on Saturday as the state continues to see an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Thursday requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, though he has not yet reclosed most businesses statewide. The mask order carries a $250 fine.

Last week, Abbott reclosed bars in the Lone Star State.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” he said at the time.

On Friday, the state’s Republican Party announced that it is moving forward with its in-person convention in Houston this month despite the surge in cases.

GOP officials said they plan to adhere to state guidelines, including Abbott’s mask requirement. However, all large events, particularly indoors, go against the advice of public health officials.

On Tuesday, Texas officials had announced nearly 7,000 new cases of COVID-19, breaking the state’s record at the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

