This is my last podcast for the next month as I turn it all off and go on vacation with my family to several national parks, including Mount Rushmore before the psychos blow it up. It’s funny how I’ve never been to Mount Rushmore and 2020 circumstances led us to planning that trip before the red diaper doper babies started talking about destroying it. Is it fate? Is it the simulation? Who knows but we’re going and it’s going to be awesome. (Well, as awesome as an RV trip across the country with kids can be…it’s going to be awesome, right?)

But before I go, I’d like to go over the news of the week with you (before I ignore it completely) and focus on some of the good stuff that has happened, starting with the arrest of Epstein madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with facilitating pedophiles and participating in the abuse of children. Then we will foray into a discussion about more 2020 plagues in the Northeast that I bet you haven’t experienced: the dreaded Gypsy Moth invasion. It’s my first time through and it’s like what I imagine Dante’s third circle of Hell is like, which is reigned over by a worm monster.

The indignities of 2020 just keep coming! And to all of it I say, bring it on! What more can they do to us that hasn’t already been done??? Enjoy the podcast and have a wonderful summer break!