https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-battleground-state-trafalgar-group/2020/07/04/id/975695

President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are in a dead heat in the latest Florida results in The Trafalgar Group poll.

Florida is traditionally one of the largest battleground states in presidential elections. It is also the new home state for President Trump, who has left New York City’s Trump Tower for Florida for this election cycle, calling his estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach his home.

Many pundits consider Florida a must-win state in the November election.

Among the other battleground states polled by The Trafalgar Group:

Trump holds a fractional lead over Biden in Wisconsin: 45.5% to 44.6%

Biden holds a fractional lead over Trump in Michigan: 46.2% to 45.3%

The Florida poll was conducted June 29-July 2 among 1,072 likely 2020 general election voters and contains a plus or minus 2.91 percentage point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

