In the vicious culture war that is dividing our nation, President Trump has taken the side of the United States. This is what I get out of Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore last night in South Dakota. For this — for his advocacy of the United States in the culture war — Trump will never be forgiven by the our cultural arbiters. This is what I get get out of the absurd AP story “Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore.”

Not having seen the speech last night, I wanted to take it in with my own eyes. Below is the video of Trump’s remarks posted by The Hill. As I hear it, the speech is a blast of truth asserting a defense of the United States against the cultural revolution that stares us in the teeth and seeks to tear down our country. As I say, for this Trump will never be forgiven by our supposed betters.

I hesitate to identify a highlight. At around 18:30, Trump takes up Lincoln for about three minutes. At around 35:00 Trump recites a roster of American heroes. Do take in the whole thing. It is a blast of truth that is particularly needed this year.

[embedded content]

