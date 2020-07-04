https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/trump-speaks-mount-rushmore-patriotism-american-greatness-ny-times-calls-dark-divisive-speech/

President Trump delivered a powerful and timely speech on American exceptionalism and patriotism at Mount Rushmore on Independence Day Eve.

The 45th President spoke on our historical greatness and the many historic figures who shaped this great nation.

After the speech ended fireworks lit up the sky over Mount Rushmore.

The New York Times called it “dark and divisive.”

Probably because Trump defended the nation they hate.

Good Morning America even trashed the event.

The media can’t even report honestly on an Independence Day speech.

What miserable people.

