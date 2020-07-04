http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qCER0a9PLHA/

President Donald Trump, on Friday evening, said he is signing an executive order to build a new national park named the “National Garden of American Heroes” honoring the “greatest Americans” in United States history.

In response to rioters tearing down monuments and statues dedicated to American historical figures, Trump said he will commission the federal government to build the National Garden of American Heroes.

“I am announcing the creation of a monument to the giants of our past,” Trump said. “I am signing an executive order to establish the National Guard of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

The National Garden of American Heroes will be opened on July 4th, 2026. The national park will include statues honoring:

John Adams

Susan B. Anthony

Clara Barton

Daniel Boone

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain

Henry Clay

Davy Crockett

Frederick Douglass

Amelia Earhart

Benjamin Franklin

Billy Graham

Alexander Hamilton

Thomas Jefferson

Martin Luther King, Jr.

Abraham Lincoln

Douglas MacArthur

Dolley Madison

James Madison

Christa McAuliffe

Audie Murphy

George S. Patton, Jr.

Ronald Reagan

Jackie Robinson

Betsy Ross

Antonin Scalia

Harriet Beecher Stowe

Harriet Tubman

Booker T. Washington

George Washington

Orville and Wilbur Wright

