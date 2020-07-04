https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/two-women-activists-hit-car-5-outside-seattle-suffer-serious-injuries-hitting-windshield-front-grill/

Two women activists were hit by a car last night in downtown Seattle early in the morning on July 4th.

The women activists were standing on the interstate at 1:30 AM.

The car suffered front grill and windshield damage.

The driver was in custody but was not impaired when he hit the women on the highway.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

King 5 reported:

Two protesters were hit by a car on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said a 24-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old woman had serious injuries. The trooper says a vehicle drove through a closure on I-5. A 27-year-old man was taken in custody. Troopers said impairment isn’t believed to be a factor, but the motive is still under investigation. He is in custody, and could face felony charges.

