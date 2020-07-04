https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505871-watch-live-trump-holds-fourth-of-july-salute-to-america-celebration

Military flyovers, music and fireworks are all set to be a part of this Fourth of July’s “Salute to America” in Washington, D.C., celebrating the nation’s 244th birthday.

Roughly 1,700 service members will be involved in the federal government’s celebrations, with an “areal salute” planned in cities that “played roles in the American Revolution,” beginning in Boston and proceeding to New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., according to the Pentagon.

The main event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse, with festivities set to start at roughly 6:45 p.m. local time and a fireworks show set for around 9 p.m.

