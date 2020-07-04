https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-are-living-in-parallel-universes-ted-cruz-unloads-on-nyt-over-rushmore-speech-coverage

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) unloaded on The New York Times on the Fourth of July for characterizing President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore — where he unapologetically defended American principles, described the history of the four presidents depicted on the monument, and encouraged the country to live up to its ideals — as “dark and divisive” in nature.

President Donald Trump gave “a majestic speech before Mt. Rushmore, celebrating America & recounting the magnificent champions for Liberty Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln & Teddy Roosevelt,” said Cruz.

“He vows to defend America,” continued the Texas senator, who then pointed out that The New York Times characterized the speech as “dark & divisive.” Cruz added: “We are living in parallel universes.”

“Only in the mind of deranged Leftists is defending Mt. Rushmore, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, & Teddy Roosevelt ‘leaning in to the culture wars.’ The culture warriors are the mobs burning our cities, defacing American heroes,” concluded Cruz.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, other mainstream media outlets have run stories about the president’s speech, framing it through the lens of division and not as an embrace of American principles and ideals and the founding of the country.

As Trump said during the speech:

We gather tonight to herald the most important day in the history of nations: July 4th, 1776. At those words, every American heart should swell with pride, every American family should cheer with delight, and every American patriot should be filled with joy, because each of you lives in the most magnificent country in the history of the world, and it will soon be greater than ever before. Our Founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity. No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America. And no people have done more to promote human progress than the citizens of our great nation. … And yet, as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, they bled to secure. Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.

The Los Angeles Times accused Trump of using the “Fourth of July celebration to stoke a culture war.”

ABC News accused Trump of pushing for “racial division,” despite Trump explicitly saying during the speech that Americans “embrace tolerance, not prejudice” and that “we believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child of every color — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of God.”

