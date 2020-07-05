https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/600-deaths-6-democrat-cities-6-weeks-even-carnage-holiday-weekend/

Six Democrat-led cities accounted for 600 deaths over a 6 week period. Unfortunately there were more deaths this week and BLM doesn’t care.

After explaining that the coronavirus and the economy were not the most pressing issues in the US today, Kevin McCullough at Townhall reported this morning in an op-ed:

The single most important issue, affecting some of the largest swaths of populations in America, is the scandal the media ignores even as it explodes in our faces. In only six weeks, city after city operated by entrenched Democrats have seen a massive expansion in lawlessness, violence, and murder. Stunningly, many news outlets seem gobsmacked and mystified at how or why such an explosion of lawlessness has occurred.

The crime in these six Democrat-led cities has exploded this year: New York, Chicago, LA, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia. McCullough concludes:

The single most important threat to our nation at this moment are Democrats who are voting in favor of eliminating law enforcement and who are by extension responsible for the greater and greater increase in the loss of life. They are allowing Marxists and Anarchists to create complete chaos and disorder. They also seem utterly unconcerned about any lives mattering, black or white. They appear to be holding on to an idea that they are not impacted by the scum and villainy at play under their jurisdiction. They even perhaps believe that this is all worth it, if it will allow them to have electoral success in the fall.

McCullough is right. There was even more violence this past weekend in these same cities:

Adriana Cohen at FOXNews claims the slogan for the 2020 campaign is turning into – Jobs not Mobs!

The Democrats are doing whatever it takes to align themselves with radicals and win the 2020 Presidency. The slogan for 2020 is quickly ending up “Jobs not Mobs.”

