An Antifa mob toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Little Italy neighborhood of Baltimore Saturday night. No police were seen in sight according to video of the mob attack by several hundred anti-American guerrillas. The mob dragged the toppled statue over to the Inner Harbor and tossed it in the water.

Baltimore just tore down the Columbus statue ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/uX5ty8oI3f — spencer compton (@spencercompton) July 5, 2020

Protesters just took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore’s Little Italy. pic.twitter.com/ViPk5eKOtz — Louis Krauss (@louiskraussnews) July 5, 2020

Baltimore’s Columbus statue gets dumped in the harbor pic.twitter.com/ZwuNcqAH6d — J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) July 5, 2020

#Baltimore tore down a Christopher Columbus statue and threw it in the harbor. pic.twitter.com/G4AcTQqfcp — It’s Going Down (@IGD_News) July 5, 2020

This was moments ago when a group of at least 100 people protesting through traffic came back near Columbus Park and began shutting down traffic. @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/NevApWCUhs — Tre Ward (@TreWardWBAL) July 5, 2020

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young basically said the mayor doesn’t give a damn, “Baltimore police “are principally concerned with the preservation of life,” @mayorbcyoung’s spokesman says. “That is sacrosanct. Everything else falls secondary to that, including statues.”

Baltimore police “are principally concerned with the preservation of life,” @mayorbcyoung‘s spokesman says. “That is sacrosanct. Everything else falls secondary to that, including statues.”https://t.co/IrKwPMp27g — Colin Campbell ☀️ (@cmcampbell6) July 5, 2020

President Ronald Reagan spoke at the dedication of the Columbus statue in Little Italy on October 8, 1984.

[embedded content]

Then California Governor Reagan warned in his inaugural address on January 5, 1967, “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction.It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation…”

