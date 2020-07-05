https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-mob-takes-christopher-columbus-statue-baltimore-no-police-sight/

An Antifa mob toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Little Italy neighborhood of Baltimore Saturday night. No police were seen in sight according to video of the mob attack by several hundred anti-American guerrillas. The mob dragged the toppled statue over to the Inner Harbor and tossed it in the water.

TRENDING: Two Women Activists Hit by Car on I-5 Outside Seattle — Suffer Serious Injuries After Hitting Windshield and Front Grill …..Video

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Jack Young basically said the mayor doesn’t give a damn, “Baltimore police “are principally concerned with the preservation of life,” @mayorbcyoung’s spokesman says. “That is sacrosanct. Everything else falls secondary to that, including statues.”

President Ronald Reagan spoke at the dedication of the Columbus statue in Little Italy on October 8, 1984.

[embedded content]

Then California Governor Reagan warned in his inaugural address on January 5, 1967, “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction.It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation…”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...