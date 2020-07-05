http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KGz3KjHIi5E/

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said President Donald Trump should have required masks at his rally at Mount Rushmore.

Guest host Andrea Mitchell said, “You’re showing by example when you’re out in public, and other Republicans are, and the president is not. He only is not wearing a face covering in public, but he held these huge gatherings over the weekend, South Dakota and Washington, D.C., against local objections in Washington. What example is that?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, in terms of the gatherings themselves, a lot of them were canceled here in Arkansas, the Fourth of July celebrations trying to minimize that exposure, but when you look at a national level I think it’s good that we celebrate the independence and it’s a controlled environment, and it was outside in Mt. Rushmore. I think it inspired many. I would have liked to have seen more face coverings there in order to set an example.”

Mitchell said, “There was absolutely no social distancing in South Dakota. There were thousands of people there sitting absolutely crowded in and no face covering, as well?”

Hutchinson said, “There should have been face coverings, and they should have followed guidelines there.”

