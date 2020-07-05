https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/armed-black-nfac-protesters-march-stone-mountain-georgia-4th-july-bait-white-militias-armed-conflict/
Hundreds of black armed NFAC protesters marched on Stone Mountain Georgia on the 4th of July.
The Stone Mountain memorial opened on the 4th of July weekend following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oh, but @thehill thinks @jsolomonReports‘ reporting didn’t match up to its editorial standards. 😒😒 https://t.co/F0LBHoIB0N pic.twitter.com/xaxvtnqW0S
— Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) July 5, 2020
The #NFAC (Not Fucking Around Coalition) Went To The Heart of The KKK at Stone Mountain, Georgia! The Revolution Won’t Be Televised But It’ll Dam Sure Be Posted! pic.twitter.com/lD0evHeXdj
— Ben Bugatti (@VH1_Miller) July 5, 2020
The protesters reportedly challenged white militia members.
“We’re In Your House. Let’s Go.” – Black Armed Protesters Challenge White Militia At Confederate Monument https://t.co/DcE44jEN9m
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 5, 2020
The black protesters baited white militias and “scared-ass rednecks” for armed conflict.
(Warning on language)
The Black Panthers in Stone Mountain, Georgia are baiting for armed conflict with right wing militia and Boogalooers. pic.twitter.com/A13KIzkg05
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020