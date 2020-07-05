https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/armed-black-nfac-protesters-march-stone-mountain-georgia-4th-july-bait-white-militias-armed-conflict/

Hundreds of black armed NFAC protesters marched on Stone Mountain Georgia on the 4th of July.

The Stone Mountain memorial opened on the 4th of July weekend following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters reportedly challenged white militia members.

The black protesters baited white militias and “scared-ass rednecks” for armed conflict.
(Warning on language)

