A Washington, DC, artist put the finishing touches on his patriotic piece of art in time for the Fourth of July in the Nevada desert, where he used rocks to create a life-sized Preamble to the Constitution along a highway.

Artist Michael Dax Iacovone was fixing 19 letters along a half-mile stretch of highway on Route 50 east of Fallon, adding that he has been coming every summer to fix his masterpiece since 2017, when he initially spent five days writing out the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in rocks, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Each four-foot-high letter is made from rocks he has found in the desert. Photos of the work began circulating again over the past few weeks on social media as more and more people discover the art for the first time.

Iacovone said it is important to come back every year because he wants the art to last and has developed an appreciation for the process of making the art.

“I don’t mind that other people take parts of it down to put up their own message,” Iacovone said. “It’s not personal and I don’t mind redoing it.”

Iacovone thinks the message is just as timely as when he first created the work in 2017.

“I’ve passed through there a few times on road trips and thought that something more interesting could be written, and when I researched the road I found it was the first coast-to-coast road in America connecting Ocean City, MD all the way to the San Francisco, CA,” he said of his work, “We the People.”

“I decided to write the Preamble to the Constitution so people could read it as they drove by,” he added.

The Preamble of the Constitution reads, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

