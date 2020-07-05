http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pWw4aDiVHJk/

Over 70 people have been shot, at least 14 of them fatally, by Sunday night over the Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 74 were shot, 14 fatally, by 6:45 p.m. Central Time on July 5, 2020.

The Chicago Tribune reported the numbers as 80 shot, 17 fatally, by 5:29 p.m. July 5.

The fatalities included a seven-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was “shot in the head around 7 p.m. Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood while outside at a family gathering.”

A 14-year-old boy was among four victims fatally shot later Saturday night in Englewood, and their deaths come one weekend after a one-year-old and ten-year-old were shot dead in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

On July 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Chicago witnessed a 75 percent increase in shootings the month of June 2020. NBC 5 reported that murder rose in June too, with 78 percent more murders in June 2020 versus June 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

