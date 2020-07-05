https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/atlanta-triple-shooting-leaves-one-dead-scene-fatal-shooting-8-year-old-black-girl-parents-cry-black-lives-matter-killed/

There was a triple shooting in Atlanta Sunday that killed one person that took place at the same location as the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old black girl by Black Lives Matter protesters Saturday night. The area of the shootings is near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month as he attacked and fled officers. Since Brooks’ death, protesters torched the Wendy’s and set up armed checkpoints in the area. The 8-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in with her mother came upon a group of armed protesters blocking the road at the Wendy’s. Atlanta police cleared the barriers almost two weeks ago after letting them stand for over a week, but apparently the armed protesters were still blocking roads.

WSB-TV reported (excerpt):

…On Sunday night, officers responded to 1192 Pryor Street, next door to the Wendy’s, and found two people who appeared to have been shot.

TRENDING: “Tell My Family I Love Them” – Not Making Headlines Today: Last Words of Murdered Police Officer Anthony Dia to Police Dispatch

A third victim arrived at Grady hospital a short time later.

Police said a 53-year-old man was dead at the scene. A second victim appeared to have been grazed by a bullet and was stable. The third victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. That person’s condition is unclear….

Meanwhile the 8-year-old victim was identified as Secoriea Turner.

Turner’s parents spoke to the media Sunday afternoon, saying, “They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, one of several Democrat mayors who have allowed armed Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters to occupy parts of their cities with deadly results, condemned the killing of young Secoriea Turner:

Before this afternoon’s triple shooting, 24 people had been shot in Atlanta this weekend.

Full video of Mayor Bottoms’ press conference:

Police have put up a $10,000 reward for information on the shooters.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...