There was a triple shooting in Atlanta Sunday that killed one person that took place at the same location as the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old black girl by Black Lives Matter protesters Saturday night. The area of the shootings is near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month as he attacked and fled officers. Since Brooks’ death, protesters torched the Wendy’s and set up armed checkpoints in the area. The 8-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in with her mother came upon a group of armed protesters blocking the road at the Wendy’s. Atlanta police cleared the barriers almost two weeks ago after letting them stand for over a week, but apparently the armed protesters were still blocking roads.

Parents of 8-year-old killed last night: “They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child.” https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/xY0jj2o2sb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

WSB-TV reported (excerpt):

…On Sunday night, officers responded to 1192 Pryor Street, next door to the Wendy’s, and found two people who appeared to have been shot. TRENDING: “Tell My Family I Love Them” – Not Making Headlines Today: Last Words of Murdered Police Officer Anthony Dia to Police Dispatch A third victim arrived at Grady hospital a short time later. Police said a 53-year-old man was dead at the scene. A second victim appeared to have been grazed by a bullet and was stable. The third victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. That person’s condition is unclear….

Meanwhile the 8-year-old victim was identified as Secoriea Turner.

Turner’s parents spoke to the media Sunday afternoon, saying, “They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child.”

Charmaine Turner, mother of 8-year-old shooting victim Secoriea Turner, pleads with the public for help to find the person responsible for killing her daughter last night on University Ave. and Pryor. A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve the crime. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tToUxavgAS — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

“They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own.” Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public during a press conf. today after his daughter was shot and killed last night while riding in a car w/ her mother in Southeast Atlanta. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/odowRbSXsq — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, one of several Democrat mayors who have allowed armed Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters to occupy parts of their cities with deadly results, condemned the killing of young Secoriea Turner:

Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, says “Enough is enough… you shot and killed a baby.” during a press conference today addressing the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last night in southeast Atlanta. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/IqlzWQlFfY — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

Before this afternoon’s triple shooting, 24 people had been shot in Atlanta this weekend.

A list of shootings that happened overnight, per APD:

An 8 year old girl was shot & killed on Pryor Rd

2 people were shot on Hardee St

5 people shot on Lakewood Ave

1 man shot on Edgewood

14 people were shot on Auburn Ave

1 person was shot on Etheridge Dr @FOX5Atlanta #atlanta — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) July 5, 2020

Full video of Mayor Bottoms’ press conference:

Mayor Bottoms & Interim Chief Bryant speak on 8-year-old murdered over the holiday weekend. https://t.co/iCjls5QC47 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) July 5, 2020

Police have put up a $10,000 reward for information on the shooters.

BREAKING: $10,000 Reward issued for the shooting death of 8 year-old Secoriea Turner. Call 404-617-3012 with information on this case. pic.twitter.com/57dVNQVmgV — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 5, 2020

