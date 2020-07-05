http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/EnxESoSGrU4/

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video posted on social media Saturday shows protesters pulling down Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus and throwing it into the Inner Harbor.

The statue was located along Eastern Avenue.

The video shows protesters using rope to pull down the statue before throwing it into the Harbor.

Baltimore’s Columbus statue gets dumped in the harbor pic.twitter.com/ZwuNcqAH6d — J. M. Giordano photo (@jmgpix) July 5, 2020

Protesters can be heard in the video cheering as the statue was thrown into the water.

Police told WJZ that they are aware of the incident.

The statue was dedicated to the City of Baltimore by the Italian American Organization in October 1984.

This demonstration comes during a nationwide call to remove confederate monuments and statues of other controversial historical figures.

Statues of Columbus have been torn down in other major cities across the U.S. amid recent protests.