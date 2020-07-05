https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/beautiful-catholics-hold-rally-sing-god-bless-america-st-louis-statue-july-4th-local-radical-leftists-vow-remove-statue-rename-city-video/

Catholics are turning out in growing numbers at the statue of Saint Louis in Forest Park in St. Louis City.

A few members on the radical left in the area want the statue of the great French saint removed from Forest Park and the city renamed.

Catholics are praying here on a nightly basis at 6:30 PM.

Catholics are standing up.

Just FYI, y’all. If you don’t want statues coming down (particularly Catholic statues), then you gotta get out there and defend them. Nobody else is going to do it for you. So, you can sit home and despair or you can do something about it. — نWalker More (@SirMarchmain) July 5, 2020

On Independence Day a large group of Catholics including priests and nuns gathered on Art Hill, prayed and sang, “God Bless America” at the statue of St. Louis.

Via Walker More.

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/51ud1ri4Kf — نWalker More (@SirMarchmain) July 5, 2020

More…

Meanwhile, violent leftists beat Catholics a week ago after a Christian prayer rally.

Compare and contrast the two groups.

