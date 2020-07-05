https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-independence-day-speaker-washington-dc-no-protest-peaceful-want-disrupt-peace-til-get-demand-video/

It was quite an Independence Day in some sectors on the left.

Democrat governors shut down their states but allowed Black Lives Matter and leftist groups to rally against the government in their states.

In Washington DC the Black Lives Matter speaker called for violent revolution.

BLM Speaker: “No protest is peaceful, we want to disrupt the peace, until we get can get what we demand..”

Democrats created this monster.

