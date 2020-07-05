https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-protester-dies-stood-interstate-seattle-130-struck-black-driver/

Two women activists were hit by a car in downtown Seattle early in the morning on July 4th.

The women activists were standing on the interstate at 1:30 AM.

The protesters were wearing black on the dark highway at 1:30 AM.

The car suffered front grill and windshield damage.

The driver was in custody but was not impaired when he hit the women on the highway.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

The driver was later identified and doxxed by Antifa.

The man D**it K***te was just driving down the interstate when he ran up on the protesters at 1:30 AM.

The local antifa is calling him “a racist monster.”

The driver is black.



The man who hit two Black Lives Matter protesters on the freeway in Seattle is a black man. Left-wing activists on social media claim without evidence that the incident was a Charlottesville-style far-right attack. Both victims sustained serious injuries. https://t.co/scx15rlHVu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2020

One of the women – Summer Taylor — died later on Saturday.

A friend wrote his memories of Summer then was attacked for calling Summer a “her.”

RIP Summer Taylor , 24 years old murdered for peacefully protesting, being nothing but light. Let’s celebrate the life and the courage and respect their pronouns it’s they/them . pic.twitter.com/WiXJOBkeBm — Samirah (@Thisishowispeak) July 5, 2020

