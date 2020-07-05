https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-protester-dies-stood-interstate-seattle-130-struck-black-driver/

Two women activists were hit by a car in downtown Seattle early in the morning on July 4th.

The women activists were standing on the interstate at 1:30 AM.

The protesters were wearing black on the dark highway at 1:30 AM.

The car suffered front grill and windshield damage.

The driver was in custody but was not impaired when he hit the women on the highway.

The driver was later identified and doxxed by Antifa.

The man D**it K***te was just driving down the interstate when he ran up on the protesters at 1:30 AM.

The local antifa is calling him “a racist monster.”

The driver is black.

One of the women – Summer Taylor — died later on Saturday.

A friend wrote his memories of Summer then was attacked for calling Summer a “her.”

