Utah congressional Republican candidate Burgess Owens told Breitbart News Saturday that America will see a “true renaissance” with President Donald Trump re-elected for a second term and a Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Owens — a former Oakland Raiders safety and Super Bowl champion — recently won Utah’s fourth congressional district primary. The black conservative hopes to unseat freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Ben McAdams.

Owens said that, ahead of the 2020 November elections, that conservatives are fighting for the “soul” of the nation.

“At stake right now, we are fighting for the heart and soul of our nation. And I think it’s more evident today that we have an ideology that is way against our country’s values,” Owens told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

McAdams represents one of the 30 congressional districts that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Owens said that Utah’s fourth congressional district is one of the “must-have” seats that will define whether Democrats keep the majority or if Republicans take back the House.

“The Democrats must have it to keep their chaos, and we must have it to have our culture,” he said.

“It’s a spiritual war we’re fighting,” he added.

Owens said that the country would experience a rebirth during Trump’s second term in office and with a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress.

“We’re going to take back the House” with a group of patriots, Owens said. He added that it would give Trump “the ability” to govern “without both hands behind his back.”

“We’re going to see, over the next four years, a true renaissance,” he said.

