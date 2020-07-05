https://www.dailywire.com/news/ca-gov-newsom-discourages-fireworks-shows-for-july-4-watch-how-californians-responded

On July 1, California governor Gavin Newsom, speaking at a coronavirus briefing, discouraged public gatherings celebrating July 4 with fireworks as he stated, “We have worked with those counties, the 19 counties that are on our mandatory closure list, and we have made it clear privately and now we are making it more abundantly clear publicly that we believe that they should consider canceling some their fireworks shows and presentations. By the way, a number of cities have done just that. LA, San Francisco, even here at the Cal Expo, northern California, the Sacramento region, have already made that determination, so this shouldn’t come as a major surprise.”

Here is how Californians responded:

Prior to Newsom’s statement, on June 29 The County of Los Angeles Public Health released a statement asserting, “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is ordering L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19. For that same reason, the department is also prohibiting fireworks displays in the County this July 4th holiday weekend.”

Barbara Ferrer, the Director of Public Health, stated:

Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus. The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19. We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.

Newsom’s draconian policies regarding the coronavirus have been on full display lately. As The Daily Wire reported on Friday,

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued new restrictions limiting the reopening of the economy in nearly 20 counties across the Golden State. One of the more controversial measures introduced Thursday will ban singing and chanting at houses of worships, which are already restricted to allowing 25% of guests or just 100 worshippers (whichever is lower). The Sacramento Bee reported that in late May, Newsom simply encouraged houses of worship to “strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances.” … “California’s health department agrees, and as Gov. Gavin Newsom begins tightening protocols during a resurgence of the pandemic, it now says singing and chanting are outright banned,” the outlet reported. “‘Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing,’ the state said in its new guidelines.”

